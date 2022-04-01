2,456 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,856. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.94 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
