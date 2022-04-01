300 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

