307 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,652,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 2,702,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.