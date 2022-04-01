3,107 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 56.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $354.83 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

