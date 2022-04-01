3,361 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. 34,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,135. The company has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.