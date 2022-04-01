3,695 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 9,433,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503,713. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

