$389.01 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $389.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.10 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Okta reported sales of $251.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.96. 2,740,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

