$405.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to post $405.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $340.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:CRK opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

