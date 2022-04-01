41,730 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FINX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.