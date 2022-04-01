41,730 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FINX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $53.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.