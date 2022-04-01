$440.64 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $440.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.00 million and the highest is $444.83 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $417.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

