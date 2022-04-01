4,605 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $326.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

