47,627 Shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 286,717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 4,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

