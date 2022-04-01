$5.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $29.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $31.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $29.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.91 to $35.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.44. 5,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.55. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.