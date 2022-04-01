5,013 Shares in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.
Shares of CWS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $53.68.
