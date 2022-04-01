5,638 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $65,811,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 2,855,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 841,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,950. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

