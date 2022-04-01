765,291 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 765,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $9.00 on Friday, reaching $275.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average is $269.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

