$793.50 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will report sales of $793.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Crane stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $5,086,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crane by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

