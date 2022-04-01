95 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $410.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.58 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.72. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

