$970.22 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will post $970.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $938.70 million and the highest is $989.90 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.