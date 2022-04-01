983 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. 65,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.