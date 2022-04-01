AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of AAON opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. AAON has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $26,480,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 314,531 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

