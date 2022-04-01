Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

