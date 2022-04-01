Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:AAN opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
