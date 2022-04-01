Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 1,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

