Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Acquires A$30,186.00 in Stock

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Jingmin Qian acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.35 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$30,186.00 ($22,696.24).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
