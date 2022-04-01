Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 214.90 ($2.82) on Tuesday. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($130,593.92). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,270.37).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

