Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Up 6.4%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.95. 2,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 966,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

