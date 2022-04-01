Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.