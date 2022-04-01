Achain (ACT) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $229,700.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00294187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00109162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

