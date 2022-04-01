Actinium (ACM) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $616,037.82 and $8,762.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 40,260,950 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

