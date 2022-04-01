Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $5.82. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1,004,915 shares trading hands.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

