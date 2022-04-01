Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last ninety days. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 308,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.