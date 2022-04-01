Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Adecoagro stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.