Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Adecoagro stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. FMR LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adecoagro by 3,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 151,208 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

