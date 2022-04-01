Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.
In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.