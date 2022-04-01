Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.24.

ADBE stock opened at $455.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.83. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

