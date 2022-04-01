Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAVVF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Advantage Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

