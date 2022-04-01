Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

