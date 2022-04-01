Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. 48,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 262,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of research firms have commented on ADZN. National Bankshares set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Adventus Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.29 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

