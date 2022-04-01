Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

