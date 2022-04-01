AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.83. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

