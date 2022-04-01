AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,005 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after buying an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $34,365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 4,485.6% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

