AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,539 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,890,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $930,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,739,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

ILCG stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

