AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $297.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

