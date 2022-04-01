AE Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

