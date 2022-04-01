AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $118.73 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

