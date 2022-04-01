AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 379,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $117.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

