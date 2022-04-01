AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AER. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.