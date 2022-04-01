Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,446.0 days.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($119.78) to €108.00 ($118.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

