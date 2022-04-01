Aeva Technologies (AEVA) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aeva Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.49 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.10 billion $125.58 million 21.94

Aeva Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aeva Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aeva Technologies Competitors 667 2563 2989 82 2.39

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.17%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 43.94%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies rivals beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

