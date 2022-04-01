Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,439,654. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

