Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
